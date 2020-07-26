Marion Oliver -- Santee
0 comments

Marion Oliver -- Santee

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SANTEE -- Mr. Marion Oliver, 83, of 170 Intracoastal Lane, Santee, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Summerville Medical Center, Summerville.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

The family requests that condolences be expressed via telephone to Mrs. Delphine Sumter, at 803-974-1007, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and do not visit the residence.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Marion Oliver as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News