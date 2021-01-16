Marion Keller III -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Marion Keller III, 56 of St. Matthews was called home on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021.

Home Going service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church Cemetery, St. Matthews.

Public visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, from 4 to 8 p.m. at JP Holley St. Matthews Chapel.

He is survived by his wife, Dionne Keller; two daughters, Trista (Stevie) Bonnette Jr.and Candace Keller; a stepdaughter, Jasmere Sanders; two sons, Marion Bodrick and Dante Barton; three stepsons, Quinn (Monica) Sanders,

Alex (Doretha) Wade, and Christopher (Tamara) Sanders; seven grandchildren; 11 step-grandchildren, two sisters, Gwendolyn and Rosalind Keller; two brothers,

Dumuria Keller Sr. (Jaretta) and Schannon Keller; mother-in-law, Virginia Singleton Sanders; three aunts; four uncles; one grand-uncle; two grand-aunts and a host of other loving relatives and friends.