Marion Keller -- Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA -- Funeral services for Mr. Marion Keller of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Carson Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church in St Matthews.

Mr Keller died on Dec. 14th in Philadelphia.

Viewing will be held on Tuesday prior to the start of the service.

Friends may call at Carson Funeral Home.

COVID-19 guidelines must be followed, and masks are to be worn during the services.

