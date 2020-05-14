Marion Islar
NEW YORK -- Marion Islar, 79, formerly of Denmark, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020, in Brooklyn, New York.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 14, in the Mt. Zion Cemetery, Lees.
Carroll Mortuary of Denmark will be in charge of the services.. Please follow all COVID-19 precautions.
