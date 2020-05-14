× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Marion Islar

NEW YORK -- Marion Islar, 79, formerly of Denmark, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020, in Brooklyn, New York.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 14, in the Mt. Zion Cemetery, Lees.

Carroll Mortuary of Denmark will be in charge of the services.. Please follow all COVID-19 precautions.

To plant a tree in memory of Marion Islar as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.