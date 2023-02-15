ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Marion Felder Jr., 69, of 1820 St. Matthews Road, Apt. D-301, Orangeburg, passed away Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at Jolley Acres Healthcare Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family and friends may visit 747 Surfside Drive, Holly Hill, or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required when visiting the residence.

