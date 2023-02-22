ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Marion Felder Jr., 69, of 1820 St. Matthews Road, Apt. D-301, will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, SC. Rev. Dr. Jimmy Ravenel Sr. is officiating.

Mr. Felder passed away Monday, February 13, 2023, at Jolley Acres Healthcare Center, Orangeburg.

Family and friends may visit 747 Surfside Drive, Holly Hill, SC, or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg, SC.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

