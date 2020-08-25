Marion Fairey Jr. -- Orangeburg

Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Marion Fairey Jr., 70, of 1204 Country Colony Drive, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in the Glover's Funeral Home chapel, with the Rev. Nathaniel Haynes officiating. Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.