Marion Edward Williams -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Marion Edward Williams, 76, of 893 Nance St., Orangeburg, will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel and Crematory, with interment to follow in Mount Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery. The Rev. Nathaniel Boneparte is officiating.

Mr. Williams passed away on Friday, Jan. 15, at Edisto Post Acute, Orangeburg.

Public viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20.

Due to COVID-19, the family is not receiving guests; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone at 803-308-4367 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com

Send flowers to the service of Mr. Marion Edward Williams.