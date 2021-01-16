Marion Edward Williams -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Marion Edward Williams, 76, of 893 Nance St., Orangeburg, passed away Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at Edisto Post Acute, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Due to COVID-19, the family is not receiving guests; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone at 803-308-4367, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.