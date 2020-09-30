Marion David ‘Cowboy’ Kinsey -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Marion David “Cowboy” Kinsey, 74, of Orangeburg, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at Memorial Church of the Nazarene, 569 Berry St., Orangeburg. The Rev. Billy Williams and Pastor Hoke Robinson will be officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, 2720 Broughton St., Orangeburg.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at Memorial Church of the Nazarene, 569 Berry St., Orangeburg.
Memorials may be made to Memorial Church of the Nazarene, 569 Berry St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.
Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.