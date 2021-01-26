Marion D. Ruple -- Branchville

BRANCHVILLE -- Marion D. Ruple, 98, of Branchville, passed away peacefully Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at his home.

Mr. Ruple was born Jan. 7, 1923, the son of M. Dennis and Annie T. Ruple. Mr. Ruple retired from U.S. Plywood in 1985 after 35 years of service. He was a lifetime member of Buckhead Hunting Club and an active member of Mt. Tabor Baptist Church. His passion was fishing with his beloved wife, Gladys S. Ruple. They were married 71 years.

Besides his wife, he is survived by his children, Linda (Albert) Bennett, Nancy (David) Hunt and Barbara Kuck; five grandchildren, Lee Kuck, Tommy Porterfield Jr., Jennifer Weeks, Jim Bennett and Emily Wise; 12 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Patsy R. (Jimmy) Hutto.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27, at Mt. Tabor Baptist Church, located at 1425 Mt. Tabor Church Road, Bowman, with the Rev. Colt Waagner and Robert Etheridge officiating. Donations may be made to the cemetery fund, in lieu of flowers. COVID-19 guidelines will be observed.

