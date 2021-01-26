Marion D. Ruple -- Branchville

BRANCHVILLE -- Marion D. Ruple, 98, of Branchville, passed away peacefully Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at his home.
Mr. Ruple was born Jan. 7, 1923, the son of M. Dennis and Annie T. Ruple. Mr. Ruple retired from U.S. Plywood in 1985 after 35 years of service. He was a lifetime member of Buckhead Hunting Club and an active member of Mt. Tabor Baptist Church. His passion was fishing with his beloved wife, Gladys S. Ruple. They were married 71 years.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his children, Linda (Albert) Bennett, Nancy (David) Hunt and Barbara Kuck; five grandchildren, Lee Kuck, Tommy Porterfield Jr., Jennifer Weeks, Jim Bennett and Emily Wise; 12 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Patsy R. (Jimmy) Hutto.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27, at Mt. Tabor Baptist Church, located at 1425 Mt. Tabor Church Road, Bowman, with the Rev. Colt Waagner and Robert Etheridge officiating. Donations may be made to the cemetery fund, in lieu of flowers. COVID-19 guidelines will be observed.
Online condolences can be made at www.ottfh.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.