Marion Catherine Barton -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- On June 14, 2020, Marion Catherine Bledsoe Barton joined her husband in heaven to celebrate their 67th wedding anniversary together.

Private graveside services will be held Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Bamberg Memory Gardens at 11 a.m.

Mrs. Barton is survived by two daughters, Glenda Barton of Bamberg and Teresa Gibson (Jimmy) of Lexington; and a son, Steve (Pattie) Barton of Bamberg. She is also survived by four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bamberg First Baptist Church, 11823 Heritage Hwy., Bamberg, SC 29003.

Cooner Funeral Home, LLC, (www.coonerfuneralhome.com) 287 McGee St., Bamberg, SC 29003 is assisting the family with arrangements.