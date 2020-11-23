Marion Cain -- Orangeburg

Due to his love for education and agriculture, he accepted a teaching position at Bowman High School in Bowman, South Carolina, where he taught for 31 years until he retired in 1981. During his career, he was a very dedicated and energetic teacher to his students, school, and the community. Marion and his Future Farmers of America chapter received recognition on the state and other award levels. His goals as a teacher were to train his students to become the best agriculture professionals who pursued diverse jobs within the field. Years after retirement, he served as a substitute teacher at Orangeburg County Technology Center and volunteered at Edisto Primary School, Carver-Edisto Middle School, and Edisto High School.