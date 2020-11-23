Marion Cain -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Deacon Marion Cain, 94, of 1776 Walker Ave., Orangeburg, will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Old Andrew Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery, 559 Big Buck Boulevard, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Dr. Donald E. Greene Jr. is officiating.
Deacon Marion Cain, son of the late Deacon David Cain and Rosa Mack Cain, was born Dec. 19, 1925, in Orangeburg County. At the age of 94, he peacefully departed his earthly life on Nov. 20, 2020, in his home.
He attended Gardner Elementary School in Orangeburg County and received his high school diploma from Wilkinson High School in Orangeburg.
Marion joined the United States Army in 1948 where he served as an auto mechanic until being honorably discharged in 1950. After returning to Orangeburg County, he attended South Carolina State College where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Education in 1955 and later received a master's degree in Education also from South Carolina State College in 1962. To attain more knowledge, he furthered his studies at the University of South Carolina in Columbia, South Carolina, and Clemson University in Clemson, South Carolina.
Marion was united in holy matrimony to Velma Clay Glover Cain on Dec. 24, 1956. To this union one child was born, Marriet. He was preceded in death by his wife Velma, six brothers and five sisters, of which he was the last living sibling.
Due to his love for education and agriculture, he accepted a teaching position at Bowman High School in Bowman, South Carolina, where he taught for 31 years until he retired in 1981. During his career, he was a very dedicated and energetic teacher to his students, school, and the community. Marion and his Future Farmers of America chapter received recognition on the state and other award levels. His goals as a teacher were to train his students to become the best agriculture professionals who pursued diverse jobs within the field. Years after retirement, he served as a substitute teacher at Orangeburg County Technology Center and volunteered at Edisto Primary School, Carver-Edisto Middle School, and Edisto High School.
A faithful servant of God, he was a long-time member of Andrew Chapel Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon, the Adult Sunday School Teacher, Treasurer, and Church Clerk. He also served as a Sunday School teacher for over 56 years at St. Michael United Methodist Church, now New Covenant United Methodist Church in Bowman, South Carolina.
Marion was a very hardworking man that loved to be of service to others through his various affiliations which included Co-Founder and Secretary-Treasurer of Orangeburg County Regional Fair Association, Orangeburg NAACP member, Orangeburg County Retired Teachers Association, National Education Association-Retired, South Carolina Educators-Retired, S.C. Charger Charter Member, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Transportation Driver for Orangeburg County DSS, Director of Commodities Distribution for Orangeburg County DSS, Notary Public, American Bankers Insurance Agent, Orangeburg County Council, Edisto Federal Credit Union Board Member and Executive Board Member of the Orangeburg-Calhoun Baptist Educational and Missionary Union.
His notable honors and awards include National Vocational Agriculture Teacher's Association, Inc. Teacher of Teachers Silver and Bronze Awards, Orangeburg Breakfast Club Education Award, Man of the Year at Andrew Chapel Baptist Church, American Bankers Salesman of the Year, American Bankers Millionaire Sales Club Award, Recognition for Outstanding Service to Family and Community by the Iota Tau Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. and South Carolina State University Agriculture Legacy Alumni.
Marion was loved by many people from all walks of life and will always be remembered for his wisdom, kind words and helping hand. He leaves to cherish precious memories, his daughter, Marriet (Lawrence) Hickson of Orangeburg, South Carolina; three grandchildren: Marrielle Lawrica, LawRosa Monai, and Lawrence S.C. Hickson, all of Orangeburg, South Carolina; one sister-in-law, Mrs. Lille B. Cain of Orangeburg, South Carolina; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbors and friends.
Visitation will be held Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, from 2 to -7 p.m.
Friends may visit the residence, 1776 Walker Ave., Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home of Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.
