Marion ‘Buster’ Jackson Smith Jr. -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Marion "Buster" Jackson Smith Jr., 75, of St. Matthews, passed away Aug. 17, 2022. He was the husband of the late Pamela G. Smith.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, in the Dukes-Harley Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home.

Buster was born in West Columbia, a son of the late Marion Jackson Smith Sr. and the late Sara Eleanor Leaphart Smith. He was a graduate of Cayce-Brooklyn High School and Clemson University, a former Clemson University baseball player, and a member of the Clemson Block C Club. Buster retired from the City of Orangeburg after 28 years of serving as the director of parks and recreation.

Survivors include his sons, Marion "Jackie" Jackson Smith III (Amy) and Jason Alan Smith Sr. (Stacy); daughter Le'Ann Bowen (Steve); nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Glenn Alan Smith.

Memorials may be sent to the Horne Family Foundation, P.O. Box 272, Kittery, ME 03904.

