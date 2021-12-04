Marion 'Bubba' Muller Sr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Marion "Bubba" Muller Sr., 80, of 169 Progressive Lane, passed Nov. 29, 2021, at the residence.

The funeral will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at St. Paul AME Church, Creston, with the Rev. Andrew J. Jordan, pastor, officiating.

Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Mr. Muller will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service.

Public visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg, following COVID-19 guidelines.

The family will be accepting visitors at the residence, following COVID-19 guidelines; masks required. Friends may also call the funeral home.

Online condolences may be submitted to the family at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com