 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Marion 'Bubba' Muller Sr. -- Orangeburg

  • 0
Marion "Bubba" Muller Sr.

ORANGEBURG -- Marion "Bubba" Muller Sr., 80, of 169 Progressive Lane, passed Nov. 29, 2021, at the residence.

The funeral will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at St. Paul AME Church, Creston, with the Rev. Andrew J. Jordan, pastor, officiating.

Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Mr. Muller will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service.

Public visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg, following COVID-19 guidelines.

The family will be accepting visitors at the residence, following COVID-19 guidelines; masks required. Friends may also call the funeral home.

Online condolences may be submitted to the family at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell’s ongoing feud

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News