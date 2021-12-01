 Skip to main content
Marion 'Bubba’ Muller Sr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Marion “Bubba” Muller Sr., 80, of 169 Progressive Lane, passed Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at the residence.

Arrangements will be announced later by Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

The family will be accepting visitors at the residence following COVID-19 guidelines; masks required. Friends may also call the funeral home.

Online condolences may be submitted to family at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com.

