 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Marilyn (Marlene) Brown -- Orangeburg

  • 0

ORANGEBURG -- Marilyn (Marlene) Brown, 53, of 1751 Whittaker Parkway, died Dec. 29, 2021, at her residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.

The family will be receiving limited guests due to COVID-19.

You may contact her daughter, Tiara (Nikki) Conner, at 803-290-3927 and her mother, Clarasie Brown, at 803-570-6646 between 2 and 6 p.m. daily. Everyone must wear a mask when visiting the residence.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: UFO Welcome Center’s owner discusses storms

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News