Marilyn (Marlene) Brown -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Marilyn (Marlene) Brown, 53, of 1751 Whittaker Parkway, died Dec. 29, 2021, at her residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.

The family will be receiving limited guests due to COVID-19.

You may contact her daughter, Tiara (Nikki) Conner, at 803-290-3927 and her mother, Clarasie Brown, at 803-570-6646 between 2 and 6 p.m. daily. Everyone must wear a mask when visiting the residence.