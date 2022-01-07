 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marilyn (Marlene) Brown --- Orangeburg

Marilyn (Marlene) Brown

ORANGEBURG -- Marilyn (Marlene) Brown, 53, of 1751 Whittaker Parkway, died Dec. 29, 2021, at her residence.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Glover's Funeral Home.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m., Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home. The family will be receiving limited guests due to COVID-19. You may contact her daughter, Tiara (Nikki) Conner, at 803-290-3927 and her mother, Clarasie Brown, at 803-570-6646 between 2 and 6 p.m. daily. Everyone must wear a mask when visiting the residence.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com

