Marilyn G. Tilley -- Orangeburg
Marilyn G. Tilley -- Orangeburg

Marilyn G. Tilley

ORANGEBURG -- Marilyn G. Tilley, 66, of 412 Jamison Ave., passed Dec. 17, 2020, at the residence.

Arrangements will be announced later by Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

The family will be accepting limited visitors at the residence. Visitors must abide by all COVID-19 guidelines, including face masks and social distancing.

You may also call the funeral home.

Email condolences may be sent to aljenkinsfuneralhome.com.

