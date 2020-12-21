Marilyn G. Tilley -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Marilyn G. Tilley, 66, of 412 Jamison Ave., passed Dec. 17, 2020, at the residence.

The funeral will be held at noon Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at The Cinema, 1225 Orangeburg Mall Circle,with the Rev. Earl Clark presiding.

Burial will be in Ebenezer AME Church Cemetery, St. Matthews.

Mrs. Tilley will be placed in The Cinema one hour prior to the service.

Public viewing will be held Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg following COVID-19 guidelines.

The family will be accepting limited visitors at the residence abiding by all COVID-19 guidelines including face mask and social distancing.

You may also call the funeral home.

