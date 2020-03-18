Marilyn Folk -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Funeral services for Marilyn Renee Beason Folk, 50, of Bamberg, will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Sunny Vista Church of God, with the Rev. Obed Ortiz and the Rev. Bobby Gene Williams officiating; burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Born in Orangeburg County, she was the daughter of Mary Louise Lubkin Beason and the late Ronnie Charles Beason. She previously worked as a home health care nurse for 16 years. Marilyn was very crafty; she loved making jewelry and flowers. She was a momma to everyone and had a heart of gold. She was always very encouraging, uplifting and positive; she loved everyone. Marilyn enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her.