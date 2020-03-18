Marilyn Folk -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Funeral services for Marilyn Renee Beason Folk, 50, of Bamberg, will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Sunny Vista Church of God, with the Rev. Obed Ortiz and the Rev. Bobby Gene Williams officiating; burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, at Folk Funeral Home, Denmark. Honored to serve as pallbearers are Bill Moody, John Wayne McCollum, Randy Harsey, Wally Williams, Richard Owens and Dexter “Spike” Washington.
Marilyn passed away Monday, March 16..
Born in Orangeburg County, she was the daughter of Mary Louise Lubkin Beason and the late Ronnie Charles Beason. She previously worked as a home health care nurse for 16 years. Marilyn was very crafty; she loved making jewelry and flowers. She was a momma to everyone and had a heart of gold. She was always very encouraging, uplifting and positive; she loved everyone. Marilyn enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her.
In addition to her mother, Mary Beason, survivors include her daughter Brittany Candice Renee Beason of Bamberg; two grandsons, Christian Beason and Chance Beason; aunts Dorothy (John) McCollum and Mary Ann Davis; uncle Clarence (Angie) Beason; nieces Amanda Medina (Emmanuel Fletcher) of Bamberg and Charity Varney of Rhode Island; great-nieces Deborah Medina and Jasmine Medina; and a special friend, Jean “Beanie” Moody.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Debra Varnes; a brother, Rodney Beason; and a great-nephew, Juan Gomez.
Folk Funeral Home, Denmark, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Visit our online registry at www.folkfuneralhome.com.
