 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marilyn Estell Felder -- St. Matthews
0 comments

Marilyn Estell Felder -- St. Matthews

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ST. MATTHEWS -- Marilyn Estell Felder, 73, of 107 Circle Drive, St. Matthews, passed away on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced at a later date.

The family will receive visitors at the residence between the hours of 4 and 8 p.m. and asks that everyone visiting please observe social distancing and wear a mask.

Services have been entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News