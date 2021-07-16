Marilyn Estell Felder -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Marilyn Estell Felder, 73, of 107 Circle Drive, St. Matthews, passed away on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced at a later date.
The family will receive visitors at the residence between the hours of 4 and 8 p.m. and asks that everyone visiting please observe social distancing and wear a mask.
Services have been entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.
