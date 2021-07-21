 Skip to main content
Marilyn 'Estell' Felder -- St. Matthews
ST. MATTHEWS -- Funeral services for Mrs. Marilyn “Estell” Felder will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 22, 2021, at St. Matthews K-8 School Gymnasium with the Rev. Thurmond Merchison officiating.The casket will be placed in the gymnasium at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Cemetery.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 21.

Masks are to be worn at both the funeral home during viewing and during the services.

Services are entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.

