Marilyn Ann Smith -- Aiken

AIKEN -- Funeral services for Marilyn Ann Smith, 81, of Aiken, formerly of Springfield, will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 1, 202m1 in the Folk Funeral Home chapel, Williston, with Dr. Jared Pemper officiating; burial will follow in Springfield Cemetery.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Saturday. Due to the current pandemic and the CDC regulations, social distancing and other guidelines will be in place; face masks are requested.

Memorial contributions may be given to First Baptist Church of Springfield, P.O. Box 368, Springfield, SC 29146.

Marilyn passed away Tuesday, April 27, 2021.

Born in Orangeburg County, she was a daughter of the late Harvey J. Smith and Mamie McNeill Smith. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Springfield and the Elderberries. She graduated from Winthrop College with a B.S. in education; she retired from the S.C. public school system, having taught at Hunter-Kinard-Tyler.

Survivors include her sister, Marsha Smith of North Augusta; a niece, Holley M. (Stacey) Towner; and nephews Aaron Towner, Andrew Towner and Adam Towner.

Folk Funeral Home Inc. and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.