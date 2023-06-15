ROWESVILLE — It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Mrs. Marie Whaley Calloway of Rowesville, SC. Her funeral service will be held 11 am Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Hickory Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Rowesville, SC. Burial will follow after the service in Belleville Memorial Gardens. Public viewing and visitation will begin 1 pm-7pm Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home. The Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home has been entrusted with the services.