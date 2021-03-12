 Skip to main content
Marie Till Jamison -- Vance
Marie Till Jamison -- Vance

VANCE -- Mother Marie Till Jamison, 101, of Vance, passed away on Friday, March 5, 2021, at home surrounded by her loving family.

Celebration of Life services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 13, at Live Oak Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Frederick A. Wilson, pastor, officiating. Walk-thru viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 12, at Grace Chapel in Holly Hill.

Mother Jamison leaves behind to cherish her sweet memories her children, Silas (Rhuddene) Jamison, Lizabeth Jamison, Neomie Jamison, Irine Jamison, Alfred Jamison, Teresa Rainey, Matilda Mayqueen (Bobby) McClary and Gerald King; 16 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grace Funeral Services, LLC, 8827 Old State Road, Holly Hill, SC 29059 (803-496-5539).

May The Work “WE” Do Speak For Us!

