Marie Scott -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Marie Scott, 62, of 218 Cactus Lane, St. Matthews, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, at St. Matthews K8 School in St. Matthews. The casket will be placed in the gymnasium at 1 p.m.
Viewing will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. Masks are to be worn at the funeral home during viewing and during rhe services.
Services entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.
