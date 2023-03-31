ORANGEBURG - Ms. Marie S. McMichael, 79, of 1757 Wingfield Street, Orangeburg, passed away Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at MUSC Health Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family and friends may visit the residence, 1757 Wingfield Street, Orangeburg, beginning Monday, April 3, 2023, from 3:00 - 7:00 p.m. daily, or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required when visiting the residence.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.