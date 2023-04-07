ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Ms. Marie S. McMichael, 79, of 1757 Wingfield Street, Orangeburg, will be held 3:00pm, Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Bull Swamp Baptist Church, 112 Purity Street, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens. Rev. Ephriam D. Stephens is officiating.

Ms. McMichael passed away Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at MUSC Health Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held Friday, April 7, 2023, from 11:00am - 6:00pm.

Family and friends may visit the residence, 1757 Wingfield Street, Orangeburg, beginning Monday, April 3, from 3-9pm daily, or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.