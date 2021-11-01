Marie S. Gartman -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Marie S. Gartman, 82, previously of St. Matthews, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.
The family will hold a private graveside service.
Mrs. Gartman was born on Jan. 10, 1939, in Calhoun County. She was the daughter of the late Cleveland Smoak and the late Lillie Mae Crider Smoak. She worked for many years as a seamstress. She enjoyed crafting and coloring.
She was predeceased by her parents, husband, James Gartman, grandson, George “Bubba” Kemp IV, granddaughter, Shanna Polin, brother, G.C. Smoak Jr. and stepchildren, Sabrina Lambert, and Shelia Youmans.
Survivors include her daughters, Vicky Parker (Eddie), Brenda Corbett (Tommy); grandchildren, Kelly Kemp, Holly Lynn Mason and three additional grandchildren; great-granddaughters, Layla Sabrina Batts, Charlie Rose Kemp, and seven additional great-grandchildren; granddaughter-in-law, Christine Lowry; hairdresser and best friend of over 40 years, Dodie Crider.
The family would like to thank Dr. Lamar Dawkins and staff, Rev. David Mitchell, Mr. James Kemmerlin III (Cathy), whom Mrs. Marie thought of like her own, for their love, care and support over the last few years and months.
Memorials may be made to Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. at 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.
