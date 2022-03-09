 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marie L Myers -- Denmark

Marie L Myers

DENMARK -- Marie L. Myers, 72, died Sunday, March 6, 2022, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 12, at the City of Refuge Ministries in Denmark.

Public viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 11, in the Carroll Mortuary Chapel in Denmark.

Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the services.

The family and the funeral home has asked that all COVID-19 precautions be followed, and a face mask must be worn while attending all services.

