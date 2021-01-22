 Skip to main content
Marie Johnson -- Orangeburg
Marie Johnson -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Ms. Marie Johnson, 89, of 508 Helping Hand Drive, Orangeburg, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at her residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com

