Marie Glover Johnson -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Mrs. Marie Glover Johnson, 89, of 508 Helping Hand Drive, Orangeburg, will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at New Branch Baptist Church Cemetery, 602 Canaan Road, Orangeburg. Pastor Leon Shuler is officiating.

Mrs. Johnson passed away Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at her residence.

Visitation will be held Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, from 3 to 7 p.m.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com