Marie F. Singletary
ORANGEBURG – Family and friends of Marie F. Singletary, 73, of Orangeburg, are invited to attend her graveside services at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 23, at Union Hill Baptist Church, 177 Union Hill Road, Holly Hill, with the Rev. Steven Clinton, pastor.
Viewing (walk-through) will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, at Grace Chapel.
She leaves to mourn her passing three children, Selwyn Singletary of Chicago, Kenric Singletary Sr. of Texas, and Yolanda Singletary of New York; a daughter preceded her in death, Maeloney Singletary; five grandchildren, Aliana Green, Angel Green, Orville Green, Tyquarius Singletary and Kedric Singletary Jr.; a sister: Bessie (Wilson) White; and two brothers: Bennie Fogle and Robert (Maggie) Fogel; and a host of other relatives and friends
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to:
Grace Funeral Services, LLC,
8827 Old State Road
Holly Hill, SC 29059
803-496-5539
“May The Work WE Do Speak For Us”
