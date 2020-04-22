× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Marie F. Singletary

ORANGEBURG – Family and friends of Marie F. Singletary, 73, of Orangeburg, are invited to attend her graveside services at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 23, at Union Hill Baptist Church, 177 Union Hill Road, Holly Hill, with the Rev. Steven Clinton, pastor.

Viewing (walk-through) will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, at Grace Chapel.

She leaves to mourn her passing three children, Selwyn Singletary of Chicago, Kenric Singletary Sr. of Texas, and Yolanda Singletary of New York; a daughter preceded her in death, Maeloney Singletary; five grandchildren, Aliana Green, Angel Green, Orville Green, Tyquarius Singletary and Kedric Singletary Jr.; a sister: Bessie (Wilson) White; and two brothers: Bennie Fogle and Robert (Maggie) Fogel; and a host of other relatives and friends

Grace Funeral Services, LLC,

8827 Old State Road

Holly Hill, SC 29059

803-496-5539

