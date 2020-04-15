Marie F. Singletary -- Orangeburg

She leaves to mourn her passing three children, Selwyn Singletary of Chicago, Kenric Singletary Sr. of Texas and Yolanda Singletary of New York; five grandchildren, Alinna Green, Angel Green, Orville Green, Tyquarius Singletary and Kedric Singletary Jr.; one sister, Bessie (Wilson) White; and two brothers, Bennie Fogle and Robert (Maggie) Fogel; and a host of other relatives and friends.