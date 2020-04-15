Marie F. Singletary -- Orangeburg
Marie F. Singletary -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Marie F. Singletary, 73, of Orangeburg, slipped away peacefully on Friday, April 10, 2020, in Greenville.

She leaves to mourn her passing three children, Selwyn Singletary of Chicago, Kenric Singletary Sr. of Texas and Yolanda Singletary of New York; five grandchildren, Alinna Green, Angel Green, Orville Green, Tyquarius Singletary and Kedric Singletary Jr.; one sister, Bessie (Wilson) White; and two brothers, Bennie Fogle and Robert (Maggie) Fogel; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangment have been entrusted to Grace Funeral Services, LLC; 8827 Old State Road; Holly Hill, SC 29059; (803-496-5539, gracefuneralservice@gmail.com); www.gracefuneralservicesllc.com.

“May The Work WE Do Speak For Us”

