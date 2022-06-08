Marie Davis Zeigler -- Columbia

COLUMBIA -- Marie Davis Zeigler, 70, of Columbia, passed away on June 7, 2022. She was the wife of the late William "Willie" Michael Zeigler.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 14, at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, with Pastor Larry Wannamaker officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 13, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home.

Marie was born in Orangeburg, a daughter of Frances Walling Davis and the late Lewis W. Davis. She worked with the child protective services at the Department of Social Services and later became a social worker with the Department of Health and Environmental Control. Marie loved her family and grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them.

Survivors include her mother; two sons, Nicholas Barrett Zeigler (Amanda) and Wesley Michael Zeigler (Heather); four grandchildren, Wyatt and Josh Zeigler and Hailey and Madeline Zeigler; sister, Bonnie Fanning (Chuck); brother, ONeil Davis (Mary Jane); and a number of nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com or https:/www.facebook.com/Dukes-Harley-Funeral-Home-and-Crematory-304968586272868