Marie Clark -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Mrs. Marie Clark, 99, of Orangeburg, will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at Andrew Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery, 539 Big Buck Blvd., Orangeburg, with interment to follow. The Rev. Dr. Donald Greene is officiating.

Mrs. Clark passed away Sunday, Aug. 1, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5 to 6 p.m.

Friends may call her daughter, Ms. Kay Dantzler, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg

