Marie Clark -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Mrs. Marie Clark, 99, of Orangeburg, were held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at Andrew Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery, 539 Big Buck Blvd., Orangeburg, with interment to follow. The Rev. Dr. Donald Greene officiated.
On Sunday, Aug. 1, an angel of the Lord visited Marie Berry Clark at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg and quietly prepared her journey home.
Marie Berry Clark was born on April 17, 1922, in Bowman, to the late Louis Berry Sr. and the late Mazurie Zimmerman Berry. She completed grade school at East Middle School and returned to complete her education at the age of 52, where she graduated from Bowman High School in 1974.
Marie joined Andrew Chapel Baptist Church at an early age and she proudly served as a dedicated member and leader in many capacities including, but not limited to, advisor for the Youth Choir, member of the Christian Burial Association and Missionary representative for the Mount Olive Baptist Association where she represented Andrew Chapel Baptist Church and brought home the winning banner for several years.
In 1995, Andrew Chapel Baptist Church came under the leadership of the Rev. Donald E. Greene Jr. From the very beginning of Pastor Greene's leadership, “Mother Clark” as she was affectionately known by “her pastor” came to love the young pastor and looked forward every Sunday to hearing his message. The topic of every Sunday dinner was “Pastor Greene” and what greats things he is doing and will do. The family would have a running joke that they would “Call Pastor Green” when “Mother Clark” would not conform to certain situations that they would ask of her, and every time it worked like a charm to get her to “act accordingly.” “Mother Clark” respected her pastor to the utmost and was always elated to speak on his behalf. She took pride in being under his leadership and was indeed as she would always proclaim “Blessed to be under his leadership.”
Marie was united into holy wedlock to the late J.C. Clark on March 1, 1945. They were married for more than 60 years at the time of his passing. Marie was also preceded in death by her daughters, Vera Clark White and Gladys Berry; her brothers, George Ruby Berry and Roosevelt Berry Sr.; her sisters, Elizabeth Graham, Amanda Berry and Francis Berry Simmons.
The legacy of Marie's season is left to be remembered by: her two sons, Freddie Clay (Angela) Clark Sr. and William “Bo” Clark; two daughters, Kay (George) Dantzler and Sandra Clark; two sons-in-law, Eddie White Jr. and Robert Felks; five grandchildren reared in the home, Johnathan, Keith, Persephone, LaKesha and Eboni; one brother, Deacon Louis Berry Jr.; two sisters, Georgeanna Berry Elliott and Inez Berry Pauling; one sister-in-law, Carrie Lee Berry; 18 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; 23 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. It would be most fitting to add her pastor, the Rev. Donald E. Greene Jr. whom she loved very much.
Friends may call her daughter, Ms. Kay Dantzler, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.
Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.
Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.
