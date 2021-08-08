Marie Clark -- Orangeburg

In 1995, Andrew Chapel Baptist Church came under the leadership of the Rev. Donald E. Greene Jr. From the very beginning of Pastor Greene's leadership, “Mother Clark” as she was affectionately known by “her pastor” came to love the young pastor and looked forward every Sunday to hearing his message. The topic of every Sunday dinner was “Pastor Greene” and what greats things he is doing and will do. The family would have a running joke that they would “Call Pastor Green” when “Mother Clark” would not conform to certain situations that they would ask of her, and every time it worked like a charm to get her to “act accordingly.” “Mother Clark” respected her pastor to the utmost and was always elated to speak on his behalf. She took pride in being under his leadership and was indeed as she would always proclaim “Blessed to be under his leadership.”