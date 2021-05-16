Marie Bilton Williams -- Atlanta

Her first job was with the Office of Economic Opportunity in Charleston, from January 1970 to January 1971. She was a counselor for unwed teenage mothers. Her next and final job lasted 30 years with Delta Airlines as a flight attendant. The airline life provided her with a life of good friends, freedom, travel, adventure and more than a few destinations that involved Ralph's surfing. For their entire lives, there has been a wonderful connection with Folly Beach.

On Dec. 12, 1982, Maree's life took a dramatic turn. Her son, Ross Henry Williams, was born. Her life was turned upside down for the wonderfully better. Her loving focus on raising a son was her mission. She was continually and persistently interacting with every aspect of his varied interests. It was computers, all the kids' games, computers, soccer, swimming, skiing, computers, the beach, travel, all the school-level activities. What a joy it was to raise her son. A friend asked her about having a child. Maree replied, " It's a trip well worth taking, but pack your bags well."