COPE - Marie Barnes Wolfe Crider, 89, of Cope, SC, passed away April 13, 2023. She was the wife of the late Jacob Clyde Wolfe and the late Grover "Pete" Crider.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, April 17, 2023, at Canaan Baptist Church Cemetery, with Rev. Alan Woodward officiating.

Marie was born in Hampton, SC, the daughter of the late Jim Barnes and Ebie Williams Barnes. She retired from her position as a price specialist after working at Piggly Wiggly and Bi-Lo. Marie was a member of Canaan Baptist Church, where she was a Sunday school teacher and a member of the W.M.U.

Survivors include her two sons: Larry W. Wolfe (Alice) and Jacob Brian Wolfe (Cindy); five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Edward Freeman, Mr. and Mrs. Jimmy Wolfe (Joyce), Francis Carson, and Amber Hughey with Edisto Home Care and Hospice.

