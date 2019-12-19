ELLOREE -- Maribelle Irick Jenkins, 67, of Elloree, died Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Prisma Baptist Hospital in Columbia.
The memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Trinity Lutheran Church of Elloree, with Pastor Mitch Evans officiating. Visitation will follow in the church social hall. Burial will be private.
Mrs. Jenkins was born Jan. 28, 1952, in Orangeburg, a daughter of the late Leslie Wilson and Mary Netta Price Irick. She was a critical care registered nurse for 42 years at the Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church of Elloree.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Newton "Ronnie" Jenkins III of Elloree; one daughter, Claire Jenkins Cartrette and her hsuband Lonnie Leroy Cartrette of Martin, Ga.; one son, Kendal Ryn Jenkins and his wife Sheryl Ann of Elloree; one brother, L.W. Irick Jr. of Orangeburg; three sisters, Carole Irick Greene of Spartanburg, Doris I. Giese of St. Matthews and Mamie Eva Irick Cassem of Johns Island; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Trinity Lutheran Church of Elloree, P.O. Box 487, Elloree.
Fogle-Hungerpiller Funeral Home of Elloree is assisting the family.
