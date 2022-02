COLUMBIA -- Graveside services for Ms. Marianne Duncan, 88, of 1951 Clemson Road, Columbia, will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, Hope Memorial Park, Barnwell, with interment to follow.

Ms. Duncan passed away on Monday, Jan. 31, at Watercrest Assistant Living, Columbia.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions by wearing your mask.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.