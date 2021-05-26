Mariannaa Hane Carpenter -- Flat Rock, N.C.

FLAT ROCK, N.C. -- Marianna Hane Carpenter (March 30, 1941-May 24, 2021) was born in Gaffney, South Carolina, to Margaret Strawhorn Hane and James Tennent Hane Sr.
A Fort Motte native and graduate of St. Matthews High School, she completed her degree from Columbia College in Columbia in only three years. After teaching high school English for a year in Kershaw, she attended and received a master's in theology from Union Theological Seminary in New York City in 1965.
What followed was a life of service: Marianna's passionate advocacy helped develop and secure substantial funding for many programs she championed. She began her career as director of Christian education at St. James Episcopal Church in Wilmington, N.C. Beginning in 1967, she was instrumental in the implementation of Project Head Start in South Carolina and around the country, recruiting and training teachers and administrators for the launch of this important preschool program.
After marrying Morris Carpenter in 1971, Marianna worked as an administrator and grant writer for womens' health organizations in both California and Maine. She relocated to Mississippi in 1981 and began a 28-year career with the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians.
Marianna, in her work with the Choctaws, made significant and lasting contributions to the education and health care of children and adults. Because of her versatility and skill set, she held multiple positions with the tribe during her tenure. Her first assignment was as the administrator of the Choctaw Follow Through Program, a model language development program for bilingual students in the tribal school system. She designed and implemented the first programs for very young children with special needs through Early Head Start, and for adults with special needs through an adult vocational rehabilitation program. She established a technical training program for employees of the tribe's Ford and GM automotive manufacturing plants, and developed accredited adult vocational training programs in allied health care, business technology, and construction trades. She later became the administrator of the Choctaw Health Care system, including the tribal hospital, dental and community medical clinics, Women's Wellness Center, Diabetes Center, and women's and children's nutrition services.
Following her retirement at age 68, Marianna split her time between her homes in Philadelphia, Mississippi and Flat Rock, N.C. She was a committed liberal Democrat and canvassed door to door in North Carolina for Barack Obama in 2008. She held fast to her belief in making the world a better place for the underserved and underappreciated.
She is survived by her brother, James T. Hane Jr.; and sister, Jenny Hane. Witty, caring, generous, funny, endearing and highly opinionated, Marianna was a beloved sister, cherished friend, and very special aunt to five nieces and nephews.
There will be a celebration of her life in Flat Rock later in the summer. Memorials may be sent to a non-profit social service organization of your choice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.