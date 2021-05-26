Mariannaa Hane Carpenter -- Flat Rock, N.C.

FLAT ROCK, N.C. -- Marianna Hane Carpenter (March 30, 1941-May 24, 2021) was born in Gaffney, South Carolina, to Margaret Strawhorn Hane and James Tennent Hane Sr.

A Fort Motte native and graduate of St. Matthews High School, she completed her degree from Columbia College in Columbia in only three years. After teaching high school English for a year in Kershaw, she attended and received a master's in theology from Union Theological Seminary in New York City in 1965.

What followed was a life of service: Marianna's passionate advocacy helped develop and secure substantial funding for many programs she championed. She began her career as director of Christian education at St. James Episcopal Church in Wilmington, N.C. Beginning in 1967, she was instrumental in the implementation of Project Head Start in South Carolina and around the country, recruiting and training teachers and administrators for the launch of this important preschool program.

After marrying Morris Carpenter in 1971, Marianna worked as an administrator and grant writer for womens' health organizations in both California and Maine. She relocated to Mississippi in 1981 and began a 28-year career with the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians.