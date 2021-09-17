Marianna White Davis -- Columbia

COLUMBIA -- Graveside services for Dr. Marianna White Davis will be held 11:30 a.m. Saturday Sept, 18, 2021, at Orangeburg Cemetery, 920 State Road, Orangeburg. Viewing for Dr. Davis will be held Friday from 2 to 6 p.m. at Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services at Koon Road, 5716 Koon Road, Columbia. Masks are required.

Dr. Marianna White Davis was born to college sweethearts Army Major Rev. Albert McNeil White and Mrs. Laura Bowman White at the Northside Hospital in North Philadelphia on Jan. 8, 1929. In 1931, the family returned to Columbia, and Marianna became a big sister to Heyward Tecumseh Franklin White.

Living with her mother, stepfather, Hiram 'Duke' Frederick Jr., stepsister, Agnes Elizabeth, and her brother, Heyward Tecumseh, the family were ardent members of Trinity United Methodist Church in Orangeburg.

Marianna attended Wilkinson High School where she graduated valedictorian. She graduated, Summa Cum Laude with a degree in English from South Carolina State College. Dr. Davis received her Masters from New York University and while in New York, she met her husband, Clifton E. Davis. Dr. Davis received her Doctorate from Boston University, where she completed her Doctorate degree in two years, the first graduate in the history of Boston University to do so.