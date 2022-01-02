Marianna Davis -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Marianna Davis, 89, of North, passed away Dec. 30, 2021. She was the daughter of the late Dr. Legare S. Davis and the late Mary Prince Davis of North.
No services are planned at this time but a Celebration of Life will be announced by Dukes-Harley Funeral Home at a later date.
Marianna was born in North and graduated from North High School. She was a University of South Carolina graduate and retired from US Civil Service (HUD). She was a member of North Methodist Church.
Marianna is survived by her friend, Bunty Volls.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com or https:/www.facebook.comukes-Harley-Funeral-Home-and-Crematory-304968586272868
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.