Marianna Davis -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Marianna Davis, 89, of North, passed away Dec. 30, 2021. She was the daughter of the late Dr. Legare S. Davis and the late Mary Prince Davis of North.

No services are planned at this time but a Celebration of Life will be announced by Dukes-Harley Funeral Home at a later date.

Marianna was born in North and graduated from North High School. She was a University of South Carolina graduate and retired from US Civil Service (HUD). She was a member of North Methodist Church.

Marianna is survived by her friend, Bunty Volls.

