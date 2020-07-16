Marian 'Pete' Weaver Edwards Swinson -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Marian “Pete” Swinson, age 99, passed away peacefully in her sleep Tuesday, July 14, 2020, following a period of declining health.
“Pete” was born March 30, 1921, in Forest City, N.C., the third child of Joseph M. Edwards Sr. and Annie Laura Baber Edwards. Her father died unexpectedly when Pete was 5 years old, and the family moved to Marion, N.C., to live with her maternal grandparents.
Pete was educated in the Marion City Schools. Following graduation from high school, she attended business college. She then moved to Gaffney, S.C., to work and live with her mother and stepfather, Ellis R. Wells Sr. It was in Gaffney that she met the love of her life, Rodney Southerland Swinson, who was an engineer working in the the area. The two were married on Valentine's Day, Feb. 14, 1942.
Shortly after the wedding, Rodney's U.S. Army Reserve company was activated. Rodney and Pete moved around the country to several different Army bases, as the Engineer Battalion trained for deployment in World War II. When Rodney shipped out to the Pacific Theater, Pete returned to Bamberg to live with her beloved in-laws, Eloise Swinson Hand and Joel W. Hand Sr., and Rod's half-brother, Joel Jr. She worked with the family in Hand's Jewelry and Gifts. She remained in Bamberg for the remainder of her life.
In Bamberg, Pete and Rodney became pillars of the community. Pete was active in her church, Trinity United Methodist, where she taught Sunday school for 40 years and was a member of the United Methodist Women and Mozelle Smoak Circle. She was a member of the Lions Club, American Legion and Bamberg Hospital Auxilliaries. She delivered Meals on Wheels and volunteered at the Bamberg County Hospital and Nursing Center. She was an avid bridge player and belonged to several clubs. Pete was known in Bamberg for her daily two-mile walks well into her 90s and for her meticulous housekeeping.
After Pete and Rod's daughter, Linda, was born, Pete became an enthusiastic school volunteer, Brownie Scout leader and carpool expert. She followed Bamberg High School sports and never missed a home game. She worked as the deputy clerk of court for Bamberg County for 28 years and later for Barnwell PCA and Hand's Jewelry. Upon retirement, she and Rod took up golf and travel.
Pete was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Rodney Swinson; her parents; siblings, Margaret Edwards Howard Benton, Dorothy Edwards Clark, Joseph M. Edwards Jr. and Ellis Wells Jr.; brother-in-law, Joel Hand Jr.; and niece, Shirley Howard Elliott.
She is survived by her daughter, Dr. Linda Swinson Georges (Gregory) of Chapel Hill, N.C.; grandchildren, Lauren Elizabeth Georges of Boise, Idaho, and Graham Leigh Georges (Dr. Meghan Yamasaki) of Harker Heights, Texas; sister-in-law, Beulah H. Hand of Bamberg; nephew and godson, Joel W. “Joey” Hand III (Debbie) of Chapel Hill, N.C.; nephews, Scott Hand (Veridee) of Liscomb, Iowa, and Shawn Hand of Rock Hill; niece, Margery Hand Whitley (Ron) of Lancaster; niece, Paula Moore of Gainesville, Ga.; nephews, Dennis, David, Daniel and Donald Wells of Spartanburg; nephew, Bill Edwards; niece, Connie Edwards; and many cherished grand-nieces and grandnephews.
A small family service will be held at internment. Cooner Funeral Home of Bamberg is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Pete's name to Trinity United Methodist Church of Bamberg or to the charity of your choice. A joyous celebration of Pete's life will be held, when COVID restrictions are lifted.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.