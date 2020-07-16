Marian 'Pete' Weaver Edwards Swinson -- Bamberg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BAMBERG -- Marian “Pete” Swinson, age 99, passed away peacefully in her sleep Tuesday, July 14, 2020, following a period of declining health.

“Pete” was born March 30, 1921, in Forest City, N.C., the third child of Joseph M. Edwards Sr. and Annie Laura Baber Edwards. Her father died unexpectedly when Pete was 5 years old, and the family moved to Marion, N.C., to live with her maternal grandparents.

Pete was educated in the Marion City Schools. Following graduation from high school, she attended business college. She then moved to Gaffney, S.C., to work and live with her mother and stepfather, Ellis R. Wells Sr. It was in Gaffney that she met the love of her life, Rodney Southerland Swinson, who was an engineer working in the the area. The two were married on Valentine's Day, Feb. 14, 1942.

Shortly after the wedding, Rodney's U.S. Army Reserve company was activated. Rodney and Pete moved around the country to several different Army bases, as the Engineer Battalion trained for deployment in World War II. When Rodney shipped out to the Pacific Theater, Pete returned to Bamberg to live with her beloved in-laws, Eloise Swinson Hand and Joel W. Hand Sr., and Rod's half-brother, Joel Jr. She worked with the family in Hand's Jewelry and Gifts. She remained in Bamberg for the remainder of her life.