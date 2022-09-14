Marian Pendarvis Hicklin -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Marian Pendarvis Hicklin, 86, of St. Matthews, passed away Sept. 11, 2022. She was the wife of the late Robert "Bob" H. Hicklin Sr.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at First Baptist Church of St. Matthews, with the Rev. Dr. Thomas Huggins Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in West End Cemetery. The family will receive friends immediately following the burial in the First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Charles Coleman, Ricky Edwards, Lin Hair, Alan Rickenbaker, Brett Carroll, Ronnie Hildebrand, Larry Cuttino and Bryan Patterson.

Marian was born in St. Matthews to the late Boyce Durant Pendarvis and the late Winifred Edwards Pendarvis. Marian graduated from St. Matthews High School and Draughon's Business College. After school she married the love of her life. She is now pain free and reunited with her beloved Bob. Marian loved the Lord, her family and her flowers. She was a member of First Baptist Church of St. Matthews.

Survivors include her daughters, Winnie H. Rickenbaker (Don) and Elizabeth H. Gibbs (Jim); her son, Robert H. Hicklin Jr.; grandchildren, Margaret "Mimi" R. Kizer, Alan Rickenbaker, Samantha Hicklin, Linwood Hair III (Laura) and Kristen H. Hildebrand (Ronnie); great-grandchildren, Landon and Laney Hair, Hunter Kizer, Logan, Nathan and Addison Hildebrand; her sister, Rene Pendarvis Johnson (Bill) of PuebloWest, Colorado; one sister-in-law, Katherine Hicklin McClam of Manning; and her aunt, Joanne Edwards Cuttino of Cordova.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, Ramp Fund, P.O. Box 348, St. Matthews, SC 29135.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com or https:/www.facebook.com/Dukes-Harley-Funeral-Home-and-Crematory-304968586272868