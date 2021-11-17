Marian McMaster Weigle -- Winnsboro

WINNSBORO -- Marian McMaster Weigle of Winnsboro died Nov. 14, 2021.

A daughter of the late John Hugh McMaster Jr. and Norvelle Atkinson McMaster, Marian was a graduate of Mt. Zion Institute and Converse College. She attended Columbia Commercial College after moving from Cleveland, Ohio, back to Winnsboro where she raised her three young children. After finishing her course at Columbia Commercial College, she became a secretary at Southern Railway, where she worked for many years. After retirement, she worked at Sion Presbyterian Church to fill in as secretary where needed.

Marian loved to travel to the mountains and beach with her dear friends and enjoyed playing bridge and working crossword puzzles as a hobby. She loved to cook and was dismayed when she became unable to do so. She had a quick mind and loved writing poems for the occasion of birthdays and special gatherings. Her many years of membership at Bethel ARP Church were of great importance to her, and her knowledge of the Bible and appreciation for God's word piqued many a conversation among Sunday school members and her family. Marian loved the hymns "My Tribute" and "Because He Lives," as they so beautifully articulated the heartfelt expressions of her faith.

Marian is survived by two sons, Dr. Gordon Reese Weigle II (Ginger) and John "Jack" McMaster Weigle (Faye); sisters, Mary Catherine (Mazie) Atkinson and Barbara McMaster Mims (Harry); and grandchildren, Brynley Weigle Farr (Chris), Margaret Weigle Crabtree (Ryan), Reese Thomas Weigle (Hannah), John "Mac" McMaster Weigle Jr., Gordon Reese Weigle III (Katie), Erin Weigle Axson (Jeffery), Grace Weigle Holt (James) and Bennett McMaster Weigle (Allana). Marian is also survived by 14 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Marian was predeceased by a daughter, Helen Rhys Weigle Gleaton; sisters, Norvelle McMaster Cox and Lucy Virginia McMaster Williams; and infant brother, John Hugh McMaster III.

Her expressions of loving kindness and generosity were appreciated by many, as well as her ability to speak her mind on many subjects. She especially loved her family, her grandchildren and their families, and nieces, nephews and cousins were all special to her.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at Bethel ARP Church, conducted by the Rev. James McManus. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour before the service in the church.

The family would like to thank all her extended family who were there at a moment's notice for her, the ARP Church family, Precious Adult Care, and dear friends Martha Renwick, Wendy Payne and Millard Pearson who offered assistance and comfort to her as she experienced many months of failing health.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Bethel ARP Church, P.O. Box 639, Winnsboro, SC 29180.

Pope Funeral Home is assisting the Weigle family.