CAMERON -- Marian Ashley Summers Harvey, 54, of Cameron, passed away Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. She was the wife of Jeffrey Wilson Harvey.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, in Cameron Cemetery, with the Rev. David Battle officiating. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service. All attendees will be required to wear a mask.
Ashley was born in New Bern, North Carolina, to David Keener Summers Jr. and the late Nancy Griffith Summers. She was a University of South Carolina graduate. Ashley was the office manager at the Golden Kernel Pecan Company in Cameron. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, director of the American Legion Post 12 Ladies Auxiliary, a member of the Camellia Garden Club in Cameron, and a member of the Calhoun County Voter Registration Board. She was also a member of Cameron Southern Methodist Church.
Ashley loved working in her garden and cheering on her Gamecock baseball team. She also enjoyed trips with friends to Edisto Beach, cooking lunch for her family on Sundays, and quiet evenings at home eating boiled peanuts. She was a friend to everyone she met and a loving wife, mother and daughter.
Survivors include her husband of the home; her four children, Elizabeth Salley Millender (Keith), Tyler Eugene Salley (Lizzy), Heather Harvey Boyer (Jim) and Jennifer Brin Harvey (Brad); her father, David K. Summers Jr.; her two sisters, Kay Summers Cherup (Monty) and Elizabeth Summers Fogle (Jerry); and a number of nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her mother, Nancy Griffith Summers.
Memorials may be sent to Cameron Southern Methodist Church, P.O. Box 616, Cameron, SC 29030.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.