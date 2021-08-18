CAMERON -- Marian Ashley Summers Harvey, 54, of Cameron, passed away Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. She was the wife of Jeffrey Wilson Harvey.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, in Cameron Cemetery, with the Rev. David Battle officiating. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service. All attendees will be required to wear a mask.

Ashley was born in New Bern, North Carolina, to David Keener Summers Jr. and the late Nancy Griffith Summers. She was a University of South Carolina graduate. Ashley was the office manager at the Golden Kernel Pecan Company in Cameron. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, director of the American Legion Post 12 Ladies Auxiliary, a member of the Camellia Garden Club in Cameron, and a member of the Calhoun County Voter Registration Board. She was also a member of Cameron Southern Methodist Church.

Ashley loved working in her garden and cheering on her Gamecock baseball team. She also enjoyed trips with friends to Edisto Beach, cooking lunch for her family on Sundays, and quiet evenings at home eating boiled peanuts. She was a friend to everyone she met and a loving wife, mother and daughter.