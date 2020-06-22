Mariah Williams Pryor -- Branchville

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BRANCHVILLE -- Mariah Williams Pryor, 92, of 181 Berry St., passed Saturday, June 20, 2020, at her home after a brief illness.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Owens Funeral Home in Branchville.

Because of the COVID-19 guidelines and precautions, there will be no visitation at the residence.

Friends may contact the family at (803)664-0704 or (803)378-7676.

